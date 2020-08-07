My niece is an elementary teacher in Lanark searching for a class set of 12 TV trays. She is hoping that each of her students can have their own tray table that can serve as a flexible desk outdoors so it can be easily moved to different areas of the schoolyard.

They have one lovely outdoor classroom built with grant money they got from TD Friends of the Environment but she is certain it will be in very high demand from all classes this year too. Trying to think outside the box for the unconventional school year ahead. Please let me know if you have any that aren’t getting much use and how much they will cost. I will gladly pick them up.

Thank you. Mary Anne O’Keefe Harrison 613-983-1449 / maharrison@bell.net