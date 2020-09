Saturday, September 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM

114 Morton Street, Almonte

Physical distancing will be maintained

Terpe Trau has been hand-crafting fleece outerwear in Almonte for the past seventeen years. You may have seen her at the Carp Farmers Market.

She is retiring and selling her remaining stock at 50% off.

Items include ladies’ coats and jackets, men’s jackets, hats.