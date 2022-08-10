Thai-Style Shrimp with Fresh Basil

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Farm Girl Organic is quick and tasty. Combine fish sauce, water, soy sauce and sugar and set aside. Cook the shrimp, onion and garlic, add the sauce and cook until the sauce bubbles. Add chopped green onions, cilantro, jalapeno and basil, cook until just heated through and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for a brand of fish sauce with no added preservatives, such as Blue Dragon. Use tamari instead of soy sauce, as it uses alcohol as a preservative instead of sodium benzoate. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fish sauce

2 tablespoons (30 ml) water

1 teaspoon (5 ml) soy sauce

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) sugar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) vegetable oil

1 pound (454 g) medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup (250 ml) thinly sliced onion

1 tablespoon (15 ml) garlic, chopped

¼ cup (60 ml) green onions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons (30 ml) cilantro, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon (15 ml) jalapeno, seeded and chopped

¼ cup (60 ml) fresh basil, coarsely chopped

Preparation:

Stir together the fish sauce, water, soy sauce, and sugar in a small bowl and set aside. Prep the remaining ingredients, so you can add them quickly when they are needed. Place a 10-12-inch (25-30-cm) cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until it becomes very hot, about 30 seconds. Add the oil and turn to coat the pan evenly. Add the shrimp in a single layer and leave them to cook on one side, undisturbed, until their edges turn bright pink. Toss well and turn all the shrimp cooked side up so the other side can cook, undisturbed, for 15 seconds. Add the onion and garlic and toss well. Cook 1 minute, tossing occasionally, until the onion softens and becomes fragrant and shiny; continue tossing so it wilts and softens but doesn’t burn. Stir the fish sauce mixture to make sure the sugar is dissolved and pour it around the edges of the pan. Toss well to season the shrimp with the sauce, then let cook, undisturbed, just until the shrimp are cooked through and the sauce is bubbling. Add the green onions, cilantro and jalapeno and toss well. Add the basil to the pan and toss well. Cook 10 seconds and pour onto a serving platter deep enough to hold a little sauce.

From Farm Girl Organic