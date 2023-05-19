Friday, May 19, 2023
Thanks from Learning Again in Almonte after first season


With our first season complete, Learning Again in Almonte wants to thank all involved for their support and encouragement. We offered 6 courses and 3 lectures with topics ranging from cinema, music and history to issues of Indigenous culture, gender diversity and the internet. We were delighted with strong enrollment and “sold out” events. The presenters all commented enthusiastically on the insight and true engagement they got from participants. We were touched by the evaluation comments such as “life changing” and  “demanding but so, so worth it” and “never thought I could have so much fun while getting my world view upended”. They even lobbied for extensions to the courses. The “Practice of Difficult Conversation” group continues to meet into June.

Learning Again In Almonte is run by a volunteer steering committee headed by Jane Ellens. We really appreciate the advice from our predecessors and assistance of library staff to make our program a success. The course fees and donations from 403 participants covered our expenses and allowed us to make donations of over $3200 to The Almonte General Hospital, The Alameda, Mississippi Mills Public Library, the Food Bank and The Sunflower Guitar project for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

We are now busy planning the program for next fall and winter and are excited about the wonderful speakers we have lined up. Most of our programs sold out this year so if you would like to receive hot off the press updates subscribe to the mailing list on our Home page at learningagainalmonte.ca.

