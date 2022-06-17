Thanks to Margo Hay-Goodings from Country Haven

The residents of Almonte Country Haven are the recipients of a monthly drop-off of wonderful reading material from the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Margo Hay-Goodings has researched and handpicked each and every book individually for the residents for years.

It was always an exciting day when the two blue bins would arrive and the new books would be looked at, chosen, and given a new home for a few weeks. It’s very comforting to see residents reading quietly and contentedly in their rooms or tucked into a quiet corner of one of the common areas. There’s always a book or two for group reading or for going room to room to read to residents who enjoy being read to.

Margo is going to set her alarm clock aside she tells us, and take time to spend with family, catch up with friends, and spend more time in her gardens. The residents and staff of ACH wish you well Margo in your well-deserved retirement.