Thanksgiving weekend is upon us! Usually this is a time we join with friends and family to share a meal and give thanks for the many blessings in our lives. This year will be different; the Province is urging people to only celebrate with those in their own household and consider virtual visits with other family and friends.

Today, the Premier announced that Ottawa, Peel and Toronto will enter a modified Stage 2 for 28 days. These limitations do not apply in Mississippi Mills because we are part of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. I have reached out to our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Paula Stewart, who will advise if there are any additional measures we should be considering as a neighbouring community to Ottawa.

At this time, all Ontarians are urged to:

Limit trips outside of the home to essential purposes (such as work, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity)

Practise physical distancing with anyone outside your own household

Wear a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where mandatory

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Although we will celebrate differently this year, the last months have given us so many things to be grateful for in Mississippi Mills. To the people who keep us safe, to the people who keep us healthy or treat the sick, to the people who keep the stores running, to the farmers who grow our food, to the organizations and volunteers that support the vulnerable, to small businesses who are working hard, to the customers who support them, to the churches who have continued to encourage faith and to everyone who contributes, who gives and does their best to see us through these challenging times…Thank You!

We have a tremendous spirit of giving in our community which is one of the things that makes Mississippi Mills such a special place. Over and over again, this has been demonstrated over the last number of months as we face the pandemic together. If you are able please support those in our community who may be less fortunate or who may be feeling lonely this Thanksgiving. The Lanark County Food Bank, Lanark County Interval House and the United Way of Eastern Ontario assist the vulnerable in our community and need our help year-round. I continue to encourage residents to reach out to neighbours or old friends you haven’t connected with in a while. Let’s make sure no one is alone.

I am grateful for the community, friendship and fellowship that is alive and well in Mississippi Mills. Please take some time to count your blessings this weekend. We have so much to be thankful for.

Wishing you and your loved ones a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Christa Lowry