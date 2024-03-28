The 2024 Maple Run Tour, April 6 and 7

Like a breath of fresh air, the Pakenham Maple Run Tour on April 6 and 7 will refresh and energize after a long winter. A tour like no other, The Maple Run Tour is a unique blend of art, fine craft, interesting and heritage buildings and spectacular spring scenery.

Art and fine craft are the roots of the tour, but the Maple Run venues are a tour all by themselves for their history, their architecture, or their function. To top all that off, it takes place in maple syrup country, so a trip to a sugar bush can be part of your day out of the house. Following the entire route of the Maple Run tour is easily done in a day, since the tour stops are open from 10am to 5pm. There are locations where snacks and light lunches can be purchased.

A car will be a requirement since the route covers about 40km. Maple Run, a self-guided free tour maps provided at www.mapleruntour.com and print brochures with maps can be found at several locations in the village of Pakenham or just look for the green maple leaf for destination stops. www.facebook.mapleruntour.com