Friday, February 10, 2023
The Annual Robert Baden-Powell Breakfast and Exhibition, February 19

 2nd Almonte Scouting presents: 

The Annual Robert Baden-Powell Breakfast and Exhibition 

Bring your family! Come enjoy a hearty delicious breakfast in support of scouting youth in our community.

First 100 scout youth and leaders to arrive in uniform receive a special crest.

When: Sun Feb 19, 8:00 – 11:30 

Where: Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St 

Menu:

  • Pancakes
  • Sausages
  • Bacon
  • Eggs
  • Fresh fruit
  • Home fried Potatoes
  • Baked beans
  • Toast
  • Maple Syrup
  • Juices & milk
  • Equator Coffee
  • Tea

Cost:

$12 – adults

$8 – kids and seniors (60+)

Generously supported by the following community businesses:

  • Don’s Meat Market
  • Rexall
  • Levi Home Hardware
  • Equator

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

