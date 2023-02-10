The Annual Robert Baden-Powell Breakfast and Exhibition, February 19

2nd Almonte Scouting presents:

The Annual Robert Baden-Powell Breakfast and Exhibition

Bring your family! Come enjoy a hearty delicious breakfast in support of scouting youth in our community.

First 100 scout youth and leaders to arrive in uniform receive a special crest.

When: Sun Feb 19, 8:00 – 11:30

Where: Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St

Menu:

Pancakes

Sausages

Bacon

Eggs

Fresh fruit

Home fried Potatoes

Baked beans

Toast

Maple Syrup

Juices & milk

Equator Coffee

Tea

Cost:

$12 – adults

$8 – kids and seniors (60+)

Generously supported by the following community businesses: