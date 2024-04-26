The Appleton ‘Toonie’ Book Sale’ is back! 

Saturday May 11, 10 am to 4 pm, 280 Wilson Street, Appleton

Attention book lovers – mark your calendars! Our fifth annual ‘Toonie Book Sale’ is coming soon, in support of The Community Ascent Network.

There are over 1,000 nearly new books, including contemporary fiction, mystery, romance, children’s books, and all genres of non-fiction, both hardcover and paperback, available for a donation of just one ‘toonie’ each. This popular event is a great opportunity to stock up for your summer reading, while supporting a worthy cause!

All proceeds from this sale will go towards providing education for the youth of Pinàn, Ecuador. Community Ascent Network is a registered Canadian charity founded by local resident Simon Cretien, who has helped this remote Indigenous community fulfill their dream of high school education for their children.

CAN is now funding post-secondary education and creating community employment opportunities. You can learn more about this project by going to their website at www.communityascent.com.

Do you have books you’d like to contribute to this cause? We’re still accepting book donations – contemporary, classics, children’s – as long as they’re in very good condition. Books can be dropped off at the address above any time before Thursday, May 9th.

The sale will be held indoors, rain or shine. Come and browse. We look forward to seeing you on May 11th!

For more information, please contact Adrian or Robert at 613-257-4233, or email us at robert.cretien@gmail.com.