The Art of Letting Go: Embracing Freedom through Kadampa Buddhism

In a world full of stress, attachments, and emotional burdens, this course offers profound teachings and practical tools to help you find true inner freedom. In these classes we’ll explore the art of letting go as a path to profound peace and profound happiness. Through guided meditations, contemplative exercises, and insightful teachings, you’ll learn to release negative emotions, attachments, and self-limiting beliefs that hold you back from living a fulfilling life. Discover the power of acceptance, forgiveness and compassion as you cultivate a heart that is open, resilient, and ready to embrace life’s challenges with grace. Learn the life-changing art of letting go with inner wisdom as your guide.

Saturday April 6: Letting go of overthinking

Saturday May 4: Letting go of our need to control things

Sunday June 9: Letting go of relationship anxiety’

Saturday July 6: Letting go of hurt feelings

The time for these classes will be 11am to 12:15pm at the Almonte Public Library, 155 High Street, Almonte. Cost is $12 or $40 for a 4-class card. Register on-line or at the door. This class is suitable for beginners — attend any or all of these great drop-in classes.

The teacher for this series is Toolika Rastogi, who has been studying and practising Buddhist meditation for many years. She enjoys giving her time and experience to others.