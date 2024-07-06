The BIG SING in Augusta Park, July 8

 teensexonline.com
The BIG SING in Augusta Park, Monday, July 8  6:30-8pm

Singers of all ages, stripes, and abilities are invited to come and sing together in Augusta Park on Monday, July 8. Details are below. All are welcome. Bring your grandparents, kids, grandkids, neighbours, and friends to sing with us.

Jennifer Noxon of Rhythm & Song! Community Choir will lead easy-to-learn songs in two-to-four-part harmony through call and response. Come and connect with others, sing for fun and leave with a greater sense of well-being and lightness.

No registration necessary. Come if you can. If you have any questions, Jennifer can be contacted at randsalmonte@gmail.com

Monday, July 8 at 6:30pm to 8pm (to avoid the bugs)

Augusta Park, Almonte 

Under the trees near the basketball court

Parking is on the street anywhere around the park.

By donation cash, etransfer (to randsalmonte@gmail.com), cheques welcome.

Bring a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. Remember to bring water, it may be warm.

Rain date will be Thursday, July 11 – same time and place.

Hope to see you!

 

