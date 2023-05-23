The Canadian Taxpayers Federation — a time to reflect

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has its roots in Western Canada. Today it has many members across the Country. It is funded by personal and corporate donations including from US. based organizations. The CTF has a number of spokespersons, a Board of Directors and presumably a stable of researchers and cub reporters. Whether they have accredited journalists on staff is not clear from their website but doubtful.

Their mission is basically to report on Government/ bureaucratic financial spending which they like to label waste- a much more catchy term. Most if not all of the information they ferret out about Government spending is publically available. They are adept at presenting their findings through national media outlets.

Note they do not, with the occasional exception, report on waste in the Private Sector, or Corporate Canada. I guess that’s because waste only occurs in governments?

There is little doubt the CTF provides a desired service to its sponsors, supporters and donors. I am however disappointed in recent years with HOW they report on their findings. Instead of thoughtful pieces on Government spending, their media releases opt for sensational headlines and language to catch the reader’s attention.

More alarming is the attribution of examples of waste or extravagant spending to named Government Politicians and Officials which on occasion at least is erroneous. A good example is Franco Terrazzano’s never-ending reporting on the Governor General’s trip to the Middle East last year. He tags her with the responsibility for the expenses when the facts are THAT NEITHER SHE NOR HER OFFICE had any input or control over those costs.

The continued and constant haranguing of Government politicians and officials of all stripes is not only demoralizing for the many thousands of public employees who support the Canadian taxpayer; but becomes corrosive over time as fewer and fewer outstanding and skilled people are willing to take up political/ bureaucratic life knowing they might be a target for sensational or destructive reporting on their efforts to serve the Public.

I’m old enough to remember a time when the discourse among Canadians even of strongly different political views was civil, largely constructive, less divisive and more friendly. Our attitude was to BUILD up and improve, rather than TEAR down Canadian Public Institutions and leaders.

I also remember a period of journalistic excellence in this Country before the advent of social media platforms. A time before one-liners and sensational reporting and presenting news that is not newsworthy, but rather fillers which do not inform but rather titillate.

No doubt the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and like-minded groups will continue their work and reporting as their supporters and donors expect. But please, do so in a civil manner. Reduce the cynicism. Be constructive and accurate in your reporting. Express your views but tone down the “ anger”. It’s become depressing to many Canadians. Show us some journalistic excellence. Demonstrate a modicum of respect for those Public Institutions and people that support you and Canadian taxpayers.

Jim Moore, Almonte