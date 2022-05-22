The cleanup begins

Thousands of people in our area remain without power after yesterday’s brief but violent thunderstorm. In Almonte, long lineups were jamming gas stations as people sought fuel for generators and other essentials.
Along County Road 29 between Almonte and Carleton Place numerous hydro poles were snapped or leaning and posts on Facebook showed houses and vehicles damaged by falling trees.
The Health Unit shares this information about dealing with prolonged power outages:
We are advising any residents and food businesses without backup generators that some food in your refrigerators is likely not safe to consume (including dairy, meat, leftovers). These foods should be thrown out. Food in the freezer can be saved by not opening the freezer. As long as frozen food remains frozen or below 4oC. It can be cooked once power resumes. When in doubt, throw it out!
Wells that rely on treatment systems may not be working so use an alternate source of water or boil water before use (boil for one minute then cool).
When the power restores, ensure the treatment system is working properly. Flush the lines and take a sample. When the results confirm it is working you can resume drinking water. Drinking Water Precautions.