The countdown is on! Auction goes live April 20

Make beautiful memories and support Home Hospice North Lanark, which has become an important and counted-on service in our community. We don’t get any government funding for our HHNL programs, and our client numbers continue to climb, so it is essential that we raise enough money to fund the free programs and services we offer.

Because we know first-hand the importance of good memories, we chose Experiences! Making Beautiful Memories as the theme of our 2023 Online Auction. We’ve got lots of packages on offer that will help you make special memories with those you love. Here are a few examples:

The Magic of Travel. This includes the WestJet gift of flight — one round-trip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination! (No cash value, fees, taxes, surcharges not included, blackout dates and restrictions apply.) Also included are two gift cards so you can stock up on brand-new luggage and travel-size necessities.

Reconnect. One special package will take you to the bridal suite at The Grand Hotel, with gift cards for wine and other goodies, another includes two nights at the Almonte Riverside Boutique Inn, also with some extras. Or picture yourself in a brand-new vehicle for a weekend on your way to a two-night mini vacation at the Holiday Inn in Kanata, courtesy of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Honouring Memories. The winning bidder will be able to use their vouchers from Tattoos by Zu for a memorial tattoo, and then a session with a professional photographer so they have a great photo to share. We also have some talented local artists, such as Eileen Hennemann and Chandler Swain, who are supporting us in various ways. Some have given us vouchers to create a unique work of art that will have special meaning to the lucky bidder.

Other packages will include golf, Ottawa Senators, Ottawa Redblacks, family picnics, alpacas, bowling, the best-ever backyard bbq, exploring interesting shops, local museums, and so much more — something for all interests and budgets! Some of our major donors include Black Tartan restaurant, Beckwith Butcher, Blush & Black Organic Boutique and Mini Spa, Cavanagh Construction, Cedar Hill Shine Shop, Ferghus and Company (you and your dog will learn 15 new tricks!), Karine Lauzon RN aesthetic nurse, Shopper’s Drug Mart Almonte and Unposed Photography.

You’ll be able to start previewing the amazing packages soon. We’ll also be posting regular updates on our Facebook and Instagram pages — www.facebook.com/hhnlca and https://www.instagram.com/hhnlca/, so follow us now!

All the gift cards and vouchers have been donated, mostly by local businesses, and some have been sponsored by individuals. We are beyond grateful.

We hope you will discover businesses you may not have known about, and show them your appreciation by supporting them in the future.

Want to Help Make This Fundraiser Wildly Successful?

Spread the word! Tell your family, friends and co-workers. Heck, tell total strangers in the grocery store about this amazing fundraiser.

Hop online and start bidding at www.32auctions.com/HHNL-Spring-Auction-2023 between April 20, 2023 and May 14 (Mother’s Day).

And why is this so important?

We’ll let our clients speak for us: “[The Program] Coordinator was great – a good listener – kind – calm – able to navigate difficult subjects.” “Sydney’s [HHNL Program Coordinator] anchoring strength came into our family when we journeyed into palliative care with our elderly mother…because of Sydney’s time with us, I became more knowledgeable, and even enlightened about the beauty of the end-of-life journey.” “I’m most grateful to these lovely people and volunteers that gave of their time, knowledge and support.” “Thank you so much for coordinating the [Practical] Caregiver’s course which I felt very fortunate to have participated in. What a marvellous program you’ve put together.”

If you have any questions, please contact Wendy O’Keefe Rampton, Auction Lead, at publicrelations@hhnl.ca or 613-724-1796.

To learn more about Home Hospice North Lanark, visit hhnl.ca.

Bid fast and bid often, and get ready to Make Beautiful Memories!