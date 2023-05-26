in my dream

a fragrant cargo ship

filled with orchids, carnations, lilies and roses

docks at the harbour of my town

a family,

with a famous Spanish name

sailing with the flowers

quietly disembarks

they travel deeply into the dense air

of a humid, misty summer night

noting droplets well up

on the thirsty, cupped leaves of trees

a family,

also with deep Canadian roots

crystallized

in the amber age of time

they slip silently through glistening streets

gathering under the soft, hazy light

of lamp stands

seeking a window, carelessly left open

my breath is heavy, my body hot

as i lie half in and out of sleep

somewhere close

the high- pitched buzz of female voices

as i grope for the lamp

a sharp stab

my arms flail crazily in the dark

more stabs

i slap the air

and pull my hair in despair

i find the switch and hunt you down

anxious for the sleep i want to keep

there you are, resting on the sill

your tiny bellies bloated

with my blood

i strike you and smash your eggs

delighting in your red demise

Adios, Culicidae, ‘little mosquito!

Gotcha!

Bernadette van Duyvendyk June 8, 2022