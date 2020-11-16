With our thoughts turning towards Christmas during the upheavals that COVID 19 has created this year, the holidays are taking on even greater importance.

Every Christmas season The Hub holds a Children’s Christmas Shopping Day. At this event children up to the age of 13 visit the Hub and are able to buy gifts—any gift is one dollar—for immediate family members by themselves and this year is no exception.

But this year The Hub is taking a different, COVID-safe, approach. We have put our heads together and created a Christmas mailbox.

An adult and child write a letter that includes a shopping list for immediate family members — parents and siblings only—with suggestions of gift items according to the interests of each family member. The shopping list should contain the following:

– the name and telephone number of the adult to be called

– the name of the family member and the age of each sibling

– the interests of each, for example “my sister likes Barbie dolls”

Place your letter inside an envelope then bring it to The Hub and put it in the Children’s Christmas mailbox located just inside the front door. The Hub will be accepting the letters beginning November 17th until December 15th.

Our volunteer elves will shop and wrap your gifts and when this is done the parent will be called to come to The Hub with the shopper to collect your gifts. The cost is $1 per gift per person.

Remember the lists must be put in the box between November 17th and December 15th. HoHoHo!