The pool loss: the consequences of not playing nice with our neighbours

By Maureen Dagg

I have been having difficulty with Councillor Dalgity’s explanation for the loss of Mississippi Mills’ pool access in Carleton Place, which is on his Facebook election site. It is also the explanation he gave publicly during the All Candidates Night held last week. While I accept the facts as presented in his collection of information, I am wondering if it only tells one part of a larger story.

This is election time, and so we must be careful to understand fully what information we are being given by people who we hope will represent our best interests.

Almonte and Beckwith were in a cost-sharing agreement with Carleton Place, one that had been in place since 1987– and it included THREE pieces: library, recreation and pool.

So, talking about one aspect of the agreement (the pool) and seemingly putting the blame for its failure squarely on the shoulders of our neighbouring municipality is … incomplete.

And I recall that there was much discussion a while back about the library.

So I’ve done a bit of digging. I’m not claiming to have all the answers here, but time is critical and people need to get a more complete story. How did we lose community access to the pool in Carleton Place?

The short story here is this: The cost-sharing agreement between Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith was CANCELLED BY OUR TOWN WITHOUT PUBLIC CONSULTATION. Some Mississippi Mills councillors who wanted to cancel the library portion of the agreement VOTED TO THROW OUT THE WHOLE AGREEMENT without consideration of the interconnectedness of the parts of the agreement.

So to understand why we don’t have access to a pool, you need to go back to the library.

From what I can tell, we unilaterally broke a contract by paying only a portion of 2021’s library fees – which essentially terminated the long-standing agreement forged with our neighbours. We voted on Council to terminate the agreement (April 6, 2021), recording a false reason in the minutes. And this decision was contentious too: in the video, the more experienced councillors (Lowry, Minnille and Ferguson) state very clearly that they are unhappy with HOW it went down, and they feel it was rushed through. There is talk in other minutes (COW and Council minutes from the meetings slightly prior to that date) about getting legal advice and on working with our neighbours to renegotiate the agreement without the library. These ideas did not receive majority support. But the attitude of “Why should we be paying for something that we don’t need?” seems to have been the major deciding factor in … getting rid of our pool.

Importantly, the Council DOES seem to all agree with the Library’s request – it’s the way it is done without due consultation and process that is the issue. And it came back to hurt the citizens of Mississippi Mills in a big way.

I first looked at Library information available at www.missmillslibrary.com

The Library Board specifically asked the Town to see if they could get the library out of the agreement. This WAS a good idea, as it would give the library the independence it needed to do the kind of excellent things it has been doing since they got out. They could be their own organization and not have to depend on the Town. And Council did grant their request. The Library Board itself is therefore blameless in this mess.

I call it a mess because our behaviour towards our neighbours and our incredible abuse of trust that was forged decades ago might be a difficult thing to repair. Trust has definitely been broken here, and much inconvenience between neighbours has been felt.

This is from the Council Meeting of April 6, 2021, when the decision was made:

L.1.q Notice of Motion –

Councillor Maydan – Mississippi Mills Library Board

Deputy Mayor Minnille requested a recorded vote for item L.1.q –

Notice of Motion – Councillor Maydan – Mississippi Mills Library Board. Resolution No 056-21

Moved by Councillor Maydan Seconded by Councillor Guerard THAT Council of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills support the February 23, 2021 decision of the Mississippi Mills Library Board by terminating the library portion of the Howard Allan Cost Sharing Arrangement in order to be in compliance with the Public Libraries Act of Ontario; AND FURTHERMORE, that Council support the Mississippi Mills Library Board in pursuing a reciprocal sharing agreement with the Carleton Place Library Board in order to provide services to the area at no additional charge to the residents of Mississippi Mills.

YAS (4): Councillor Dalgity, Councillor Maydan, Councillor Holmes, and Councillor Guerard 7 NAS (3): Mayor Lowry, Deputy Mayor Minnille, and Councillor Ferguson CARRIED (4 to 3

My question here was this: Was the cost-sharing agreement NOT in compliance with the Public Libraries Act? Because that is the reason given for the decision.

According to this article, from the Millstone (Ramsay residents to lose open access to Carleton Place Library | The Millstone (millstonenews.com) by Joyce Clinton

The Cost Sharing Agreement between our communities was established in 1987. The Mississippi Mills Public Library Board has suggested that this agreement is not consistent with the Public Libraries Act. Their communication adds, however, that while this may be the case for a newly established board, it is not true if the agreement between boards is historical. Our agreement has been in operation for over 34 years. In addition, the Public Libraries Act specifically directs that Library Boards “shall seek to provide, in co-operation with other boards, a comprehensive and efficient public library service that reflects the community’s unique needs” – Sect. 20. The existing Cost Sharing Agreement is clearly allowed and consistent with this statement.

So the reason given to terminate the agreement on the public record seems to be completely false. Which really looks like a coverup.

Subsequently, we failed in any attempt to renegotiate anything to do with this agreement. By that time, feelings between municipalities were already strained.

It’s interesting that Beckwith doesn’t have the same issues – they have successfully renegotiated this agreement. WHY COULDN’T WE?

It looks to me (with only most of one day spent watching videos of meetings and going over documents) that our Council did not act in good faith in this situation, and that our poor behaviour around the library came back to haunt us regarding the pool. I hope that relationships between our municipalities can be healed going forward. To see the extent of the damage, you can watch video of our Council meetings leading up to April 6, 2021, as well as after the dates on the letters that Councillor Dalgity shared in his explanation on Facebook.

As a citizen, I do not think that it is the job of Council to simply lower our taxes; rather, Council needs to do its utmost to spend our tax dollars wisely. I wonder if it was unwise of these four new councillors to ignore the advice of our more experienced members – the cost to our community of this mistake has been great. I think that this issue alone has used up time and money. And those Councillors responsible should be open about it instead of hiding it, or telling half of the story.

A council also ought to be working with neighbouring municipalities – we have so many shared burdens and interests that it is unwise to do anything unilaterally. A unilateral decision in a cost-sharing agreement especially causes uncertainty and budgetary difficulties for municipalities, which must operate under a tight budget and plan ahead. Add the pandemic to the mix, and these kinds of decisions produce strain of another order of magnitude.

Municipalites received money from the Province to assist in dealing with pandemic-induced unexpected expenses. What did Mississippi Mills do with this money? It seems shortsighted if we did not give some of this money towards the cost-sharing agreement – but I have not looked into this, due to time constraints in writing this. It would have been prudent for our Town to have put a lot more effort into fixing the issue we started by honest and true negotiations for the benefit of all citizens. Pools are expensive to operate, and to build and operate one ourselves would be a staggering cost to all taxpayers. We would not take this on without extensive public consultation. Why then would we take away our access to a pool without that same consultation? This does go back to the library decision, where we took the hasty notion that “we shouldn’t spend money on things we are not using”. A short-sighted view. While true, one party doesn’t just walk away from an agreement and expect no consequences. Changing the agreement? Yes. Walking out and leaving the other parties holding the bag? No.

For another viewpoint, the municipality of Carleton Place has explained its increase to our invoice here, in a statement from their mayor: https://carletonplace.ca/whatsnewc4.php?command=viewArticle&ID=1528¤tFeed=1

I hope that this article gives us more of the story.