Monday, June 17, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

The Refugee Series – Vitalina Zhyryk

by Edith Cody-Rice LEft to Right: Vitalina and...

This one’s for the dads…

Dr. Anca Matei is an obstetrician and...

Neo-psychedelic folkies The Ragged Flowers release Flying Machine

The Ragged Flowers, performance veterans at Blue...
FeaturesThe Refugee Series - Vitalina Zhyryk

The Refugee Series – Vitalina Zhyryk

by Edith Cody-Rice

LEft to Right: Vitalina and Ingrid in Ingrid’s garden.

The portraits below are samples of Vitalina’s work.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone