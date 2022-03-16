The seed library is opening soon

It’s that time of the year! Spring is here and the MMPL Seed Library opens Sunday March 20th at the Almonte Branch and Tuesday March 22nd at the Pakenham Branch.

What is a Seed Library? It is a community resource, open to everyone.

How do I access the seeds? Seeds are available on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last. The library cannot guarantee stock or supply. You may borrow whatever amount of seeds you need, but please be mindful to leave seeds for others. The seed collection may be browsed in-person at both branches.

Do I need to bring seeds back? It is not mandatory to bring seeds back but if you can, save some of your seeds at the end of the growing season and donate some back to the library. This creates an ongoing supply loop to fuel the seed library!

How do you save seeds? Top 5 tips for gardeners who want to start saving seeds by Diane Ott Whealy

Choose seeds for a plant that you or your family likes to eat. Choose a non-hybrid, open pollinated heirloom variety. Understand how each seed is pollinated. Choose a seed that is self-pollinatinglike tomato, beans, lettuce or peas. These plants are pollinated before the blossom opens so you do not need to hand pollinate. Enjoy harvesting produce to keep some seed to mature on the plant. (Leave some bean and pea pods to dry and mature on the plant, harvest tomato seed from a few of the best fruit.) Saving seeds is not difficult; our ancestors did it without fancy equipment. Check here https://www.missmillslibrary.com/seed-library/for best seed saving practices for each variety form planting to seed harvesting. Harvest the seed, air dry it, put it in envelopes and store in cool dry place till next spring!

You are now a seed saver!

For more information, online and in-library resources, go to https://www.missmillslibrary.com/seed-library/