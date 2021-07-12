Join the North Lanark Historical Society online on Wednesday, July 14th at 7:30 PM for their next Digital Speaker Series! They are happy to have the opportunity to host Doctor Glen Norcliffe, a professor in the Department of Geography at York University in Toronto, as he presents “The Seven Ages of the Bicycle: A Tour of the Huron Bicycle Museum.” With over 50 bicycles and tricycles, the Huron Bicycle Museum displays the evolution of the bicycle from 1817 to 1980, and contains Canada’s most comprehensive cycle collection!

Dr. Norcliffe is an active Professor Emeritus researching global production networks, geographical impacts of technological change, and regional change in global peripheries. He believes that the bicycle is arguably the artefact that best captures the geography of the modern age, as the first vehicle to offer people rapid movement, a utilitarian vehicle for daily transportation of people and goods, and an environmentally ‘green’ machine in a postmodern world.

This is a digital event that will be hosted using Zoom. To register for this event, fill out the form here with your name and email address (https://forms.gle/ NkKbq5x2npY7KTGi6), or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com

Registration to this event is free, but donations are encouraged to help the North Lanark Historical Society continue to offer these events throughout the year! Their donation page can be found here:

https://north-lanark- historical-society.square. site/shop/make-a-donation/5

The North Lanark Regional Museum is owned and operated by the North Lanark Historical Society, a not-for-profit organization in operation since 1965! The organization is made up of volunteers dedicated to the collection, preservation, and presentation of local history. Support local history and become a member today! Call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com for more information.