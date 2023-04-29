The Seven Gifts: A Truth and Reconciliation Project

by Edith Cody-Rice

On May 4, Mississippi Mills All My Relations (MMAMR) will introduce The Seven Gifts project to Mississippi Mills at a meeting in the Old Town Hall in Almonte. The Seven Gifts refer to the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Annishnaabeg Algonquin –teachings which are guiding principles passed down from generation to generation to guide them in living a peaceful and conflict free life.

The Canadian Constitution Act of 1867 suppressed these cultural teachings along with other religious practices and cultural activities, denying Indigenous people in Canada the ability to express their identity and to pass on their cultural practices and wisdom to their children. That ban was only lifted in 1951.

The Ottawa valley is homeland to the Anishinabee Algonquin people who have inhabited this land for 10,000 years. Evidence has been found of Algonquin activity has been found not only in Lanark county but here in Mississippi Mills:

The goal of the MMAMR is to restore what was once a relationship of trust and friendship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and to affirm Indigenous Peoples’ right to self determination in spiritual matters, including the right to practice, develop, and teach their own spiritual and religious traditions, customs and ceremonies in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The goals of this specific project are to acknowledge in a concrete, symbolic way that this is the traditional territory of the Algonquin people, to set aside a sacred space for Anishinabee Algonquin culture and teachings, to educate and to provide a physical space for healing nad reconciliation.

Each of the Seven Teachings is traditionally represented by an animal totem as illustrated below:

A site along the Mississippi River in River Bank Park off Spring street was chosen by the MMAMR in partnership with the municipality of Mississippi Mills. The project has become a bicentennial project for the town and was included in the bicentennial grant application to assist with funding. The site will belong to the municipality which will maintain it.

The project itself features eight totems carved by in wood by Algonquin wood carver Nish Nabie and cast in bronze by Dale Dunning. The totems will rest on top of carved marble bases, a gift of Tatlock Quarry, whose arrangement in a large circle was overseen by sculptors Nish Nabie and Deborah Arnold. The placement of the marble bases, stage one, was completed in November of 2022 and can be seen on walks along the path through the park. Stage two, creation of the totems, is in progress. The carving of the marble bases by Deborah Arnold and Mohawk stone carver Jay Weisentaner as well as landscaping and signage will be completed this summer for the the opening of the installation on September 30, 2023, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Throughout the summer, Millstone News will follow this project with articles on the various participants on the project. The creative team for this installation includes

Elder Larry McDermott, Advisor

Nish Nabie, Algonquin Wood Carver

Deborah Arnold, Stone Carver

Darlene McLeod: Assistant to Deborah

Jay Weisentaner, Mohawk Stone Carver

Dale Dunning: Bronze Sculptor

Photography: Rik Walton

Curator: Sanjeev Sivarulrasa

Preservation: Michael Rikley Lancaster

The project has received significant funding from donors but still requires about $45,000 to complete.

Come out on Thursday May 4 at 7 pm at the Old Town Hall to hear more about The Seven Gifts