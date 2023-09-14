The Seven Gifts opening ceremony & celebration, September 17, 2023

Indigenous public art installation celebrates spirit of truth and reconciliation

A tribute to the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Algonquin Anishinaabe will be officially unveiled Sunday, September 17, 2023 in Almonte.

In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, the Opening Ceremony & Celebration for The Seven Gifts public art installation will include a traditional ceremony with smudging, drumming, prayer offerings, children’s activities, and music. Learn about the story behind The Seven Gifts from Elders, hear from the artists involved in the project, and taste a traditional Indigenous feast, a key element of Anishinaabe celebrations.

The Seven Gifts, a project by community-based group Mississippi Mills All My Relations, brought together Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists to work collaboratively to create the installation, featuring seven marble stones. About five feet in height, the stones were placed in a 25-foot-wide circle, each supporting a bronze totem animal representing one of the gifts. Intrepretive signage and a commemorative plaque, as well as native plantings with Indigenous significance, completes the sacred space of healing and reflection.

The initiative, a Mississippi Mills Bicentennial project, was made possible through financial support from the Canada Communities Revitalization Fund, the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa, the Anglican Foundation of Canada, The United Church of Canada, Lanark County, Almonte Civitan Club, and other generous community donations. Partners include the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Carebridge Community Support, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte United Church, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, and Age-Friendly North Lanark.

What: The Seven Gifts Opening Ceremony & Celebration

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park (320 Spring Street, Almonte)

For more information: Ashley Kulp, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator, 613-256-2064 ext. 208, akulp@mississippimills.ca.