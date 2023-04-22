The Ten Collective Show at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Saturday, April 22, 2023
by Edith Cody-Rice

Artist Kaija Savinainen

The Ten Collective show is attracting large crowds of art lovers to The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum this weekend and it deserves it. The show features excellent work of each of the ten artists involved. The artists subjects and style vary widely, from the deliciously joyful pieces by Jill Halliday to the rather mystical paintings by Amelia Ah You, and the show will appeal to a variety of tastes. Above and below are samples of some of the art (with apologies to those not included here – they were all good, but come to see the show to revel in the work).

The Ten Collective, created in 2018, is the brain child of Eileen Hennemann who had retaken up painting in 2015. She felt that she could not mount a show without the participation of other serious artists so she formed a group. When asked why the group was limited to ten, she explains that there are only ten panels available for display. The show is a group project funded by the artists and has been a success since its beginning. Eileen says she is overwhelmed by the reception this year and finds that the audience seems even more engaged with the art work than previously.

The artists are available to patrons and most of the paintings are for sale. I did see little red dots (meaning sold) sprinkled about the gallery.

If you have an hour or two free on Sunday, this is a great way to spend it. To quench your thirst  should you have one, Pakenham based Cartright Springs will be offering their special beer samples from 2-5pm on each day of the show.

Artist Eileen Hennemann
Artist Charles Spratt with Renate Hulley an done of his spectacular paintings
Artist Allan Stanley
Artist Bhat Boy
Artist Jill Halliday
Artist Amelia Ah You
Artist Katherine McNenly

Saturday, April 22 & Sunday, April 23, 2023
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, 3 Rosamond St. E, Almonte, Ontario
Free show. Free Parking. 

