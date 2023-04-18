The Ten Collective Show weekend is finally here! April 22-23, 2023

We have spent the last year creating new work for you to enjoy, experience, and connect with. The paintings are available to purchase and this year the range in sizes is amazing … from 4ft x 6ft to 4” x 6”. Paintings also range from expressionism to abstract, high realism to impressionism, mixed media and illustrative animation, and a large dose of whimsy and fantastical thrown in. Now is the time to embrace your favourite artists and go home with an original painting to enjoy every day.

On April 13 Leanne Cusack of CTV News at Noon interviewed Eileen Hennemann and Bhat Boy. It was a blast and we have a feeling most of Ottawa will attend the show. In addition to talking about the painters and their work, they talked about Mississippi Mills. Leanne said she “grew up” in Almonte and has a heartfelt soft spot for our town. We look forward to seeing her again at the show. If you’d like to watch the interview, it is in two sections here:

CTV’s Leanne Cusack talks to artists Eileen Hennemann and Bhat Boy about the Ten Collective Show in Almonte.

The Ten Collective Show in Almonte (pt.1)

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2666980

The Ten Collective Show in Almonte (pt.2)

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2666986