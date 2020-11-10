Attention book lovers! Don’t miss our fourth annual ‘Toonie Book Sale’ on Saturday, November 21st from 10 am to 4 pm at 280 Wilson Street in Appleton. All proceeds in support of the Community Ascent Network.

Fiction and non-fiction, contemporary and classics, hardcover and paperback, all kinds of nearly new books will be available for a donation of just a ‘toonie’ each. A great opportunity to stock up for the long winter ahead, while supporting a worthy cause!

All proceeds from the book sale will go towards providing secondary school education for the youth of Pinan, Ecuador. Community Ascent Network is a non-profit organization founded by local resident Simon Cretien, who has undertaken to help this remote Indigenous community fulfill their dream of having a high school in their community. Learn more about this project at www.communityascent.com

Do you have books you’d like to contribute to help this cause? We’re accepting book donations – contemporary, classics, children’s – as long as they’re in very good condition. You can drop books off at the address above any time before Thursday, Nov. 19.

For more information please contact Adrian or Robert at 613-257-4233, or email us at appletonstudio@gmail.com

In accordance with COVID restrictions, the book sale will be held in a covered outdoor area, hand sanitizer will be available, and mask-wearing and social distancing is mandatory.

Bundle up and come and browse. We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 21st!