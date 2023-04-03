Now Bigger and Better than Ever with a Grand Prize of a ‘63 Convertible Corvette Stingray OR $100,000 CA$H

(Carleton Place, ON) The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (AGH-FVMF) and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation (CPDMHF) today announced that the WIN2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Lottery is back, bigger and better than ever, with over $116,000 worth of prizes. Eager ticket buyers have the chance to win either a vintage 1963 convertible Corvette Stingray, donated by Keith Bean, owner of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette (Bean), or take $100,000 in CA$H. This year’s lottery also features five exciting early-bird prizes and a bonus cash prize through an additional 50/50 draw.

Tickets will be sold between March 31 and June 30, 2023 with the two local hospital foundations sharing equally in the net proceeds. Available at WIN2023.ca, Bean, AGH-FVMF and CPDMHF offices, tickets cost one for $25, five for $100, or 20 for $300. Tickets will also be sold at community events and at the various early-bird prize sponsor locations. Exact dates, times and locations will be promoted during the campaign.

“I can’t think of a more exciting way to support our two local hospitals than raffling off this dream car,” said Bean. “For my family, staff, customers and neighbours, access to quality health care close to home is absolutely vital, so supporting this lottery is one great way that I can do that. Everyone involved is really hoping for a sellout so that both hospitals have a financial win-fall to invest in vital medical equipment and our new ER.”

According to Carol Anne Esnard, Chair of the Allied Boards of Directors of AGH and CPDMH, “Community funding for both our hospitals through the two different foundations has a major impact on patient care. We count 100% on funds received through fundraising activities like this lottery to purchase replacement and new medical equipment. At Almonte General Hospital our current focus is on bringing a CT Scanner to the Hospital. At Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital we are raising funds for our new Emergency Department. Support of Win2023 will help ensure that patients benefit from new modern facilities and state-of-the-art medical equipment. The Allied Boards, Staffs and Physicians of both hospitals want to thank everyone involved, especially Keith for his generosity and community leadership.”

As well as the grand prize, five early-bird prizes are also up for grabs including: two $2,000 shopping sprees thanks to both Mitchell’s and Jonsson’s Independent Grocery stores, a Junior ATV provided by Throttle Power Sports, a Louisiana Grill donated by the Beckwith Butcher and a set of Milwaukee Tools courtesy of Levi Home Hardware. Early-bird winning tickets remain in all future draws so tickets should be purchased early to get in on all the winning action. All draw dates and times are available on the WIN2023.ca website.

WIN2023 ticket buyers are also eligible to participate in the bonus 50/50 draw. Tickets for this exclusive 50/50 are 50 for $10, 120 for $20, or 250 for $40 (players must purchase a WIN2023 ticket at the same time to be eligible to participate in the 50/50).

The grand-prize draw will be held at the Pakenham Canada Day Parade, Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. The winners’ names for the all prizes and the 50/50 will be posted at WIN2023.ca and promoted on the two foundations’ social media sites. Tickets buyers must be 18 years or older and residents of Ontario. Lottery license No. RAF1305875 and 50/50 license No. RAF1305877.