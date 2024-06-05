There was a Happy Hub-Bub in Almonte last Thursday!

L-R: Founding members of The Hub, Fern Martin, Julia Thomas, Elaine Madore and Ann Brown, are all ready to cut the cakes for the 50 th Birthday celebration on Thursday, May 31 st , 2024.

A bustling crowd turned out at 118 Mill Street for The Hub’s 50 th birthday last

Thursday. Children to elders and everyone in between filled the store with

excitement and laughter. They were all set to party! People got right into the

festive spirit with punch and cake. Old and new friends gathered to mark this

major milestone. Once again, this Almonte thrift store proved itself to be a vital

hub in our community.

People were milling around the store by mid-morning and stayed well after the

party kick-off bell was rung to browse for bargains and take part in the fun.

Everything in the store was 50% off and lots of things were 50 cents or less! By

11:00, there was quite the hubbub! Founding members Ann Brown, Elaine Madore and Fern Martin gathered with knives readied to cut the cake and then

discovered that Julia Thomas had gone missing! President Janet Duncan calmed

the crowd and a few moments later a big cheer erupted when Julia arrived with

her enthusiasm – all ready to do the cake honours and get the party rolling! And

roll it did!

There were lots of children at the birthday party. Parents and caregivers arrived

with kids who were thrilled to be off on a PD day to shop at the Hub, their

favourite thrift store. They chose books and toys and were elated that their

handful of coins went even further than usual to get them a bag full of treasures.

Many little ones went home with icing on their faces and clothing to show that a

sweet time was had by all!

Janet Duncan (middle), President of the ACC, wouldn’t miss the birthday party

despite a recent knee replacement surgery! She was all smiles with long-time

board member/treasurer, volunteer and toys coordinator, Mary Ellen Petrunewich

(L) and founding member Ann Brown (R).

The gorgeous cakes made by Baker Bob had kids of all ages coming back for more.

Colourful bouquets from Acanthus added to the party décor.

The cakes told some of the birthday story. Barb Cotterill recently created a Hub’s

50th Birthday book mark and those details fill in the rest of the facts that put the

icing on the cakes for 2023-24:

Since 1974, The Hub has donated more than $1.4 million to Almonte and

North Lanark

North Lanark Over $134,000 was donated to our community in 2023 by the Almonte

Community Coordinators (ACC), the board that runs The Hub/Rebound

Community Coordinators (ACC), the board that runs The Hub/Rebound 5 enduring organizations/places/supports were started by The Hub

volunteers: Lanark Interval House, Rebound, Mark’s Outlook, Hub

Hospice/Home Hospice North Lanark, The Betty Neill Endowment Fund and

5 bursaries for post-secondary studies

volunteers: Lanark Interval House, Rebound, Mark’s Outlook, Hub Hospice/Home Hospice North Lanark, The Betty Neill Endowment Fund and 5 bursaries for post-secondary studies 350+ tonnes of material has been diverted from landfill

500+ volunteers have worked with us

100+ community organizations in Mississippi Mills / Lanark County have

been supported by our donations

All of those accomplishments and more gave the crowd at the Hub many reasons

to celebrate 50 years of accomplishments by the Hub/ACC in our

community!

Foreground L to R: Eloise Caverson, Tove Hunding, Mary Lou Souter, Fern Martin,

Elaine Madore and Ann Brown were pleased as punch with the huge turnout for the birthday party!

The volunteers at the cash were kept busy all day. Many Hub staff and volunteers

as well as members of the ACC were delighted with the celebration.

L-R Janet Noyes-Brown and Ingrid Hamster were two of The Hub’s 50th birthday WOW guests on Thursday.

Ingrid was still glowing after the sensational success of Razzmatazz, The Hub’s “50

Years of Fabulous” Fashion Show, that was held on May 5 at the Almonte Civitan

hall. Razzmatazz dazzled over 275 people – a sellout performance! The model

team, Eloise Caverson, Ingrid Hamster, Gloria Helde, Donna Caldwell, Renate

Kordos, Darrell Graham and JoAnn Boissoneault, coordinated the outstanding

show with helping hands and runway sensations drawn from Hub volunteers and

the wider community. They chose over 100 outfits and accessories from The Hub

racks to match the themes with fashions spanning 50 years. They added rocking

music and Janet Duncan kept the crowd entertained with the clever script and her

timely jokes. The team added many magic touches and a few fun surprises to make the show a sparkly, shiny Razzmatazz! Almonte is beyond lucky to have so many wonderful, talented people volunteering at The Hub and Rebound.

More WOW Hub volunteers and community supporters: L-R Bill Janes, Gunda

Kutyma, Paddy Vargas beside her Mom, Julia Thomas, and Debbie Pilote enjoyed

cake and chatting at the Hub’s 50th birthday.

L-R Doreen O”Meara, Elaine Madore, Julia Thomas and Elaine’s niece, Barb Mcphail

said, “Cheers to 50 years!” at The Hub celebration

There’s no telling what The Hub / Rebound and ACC family of volunteers will

build, support or create in the next 50 years to make Mississippi Mills and Lanark

County an even better and more exciting place to live! Happy 50 th Birthday to all

involved and keep up the wonderful work!