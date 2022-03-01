Theresa Coady — obituary

COADY, Theresa

It’s with heavy, yet grateful, hearts that the Coady Family announce the peaceful passing of their Matriarch, Mary Theresa Coady. Theresa left this world from the comfort of her own home on the Coady Family Homestead, Kinburn, where she spent 73 of her 91 years on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 while surrounded by love, family and prayers. She went to join her beloved husband Anthony “Tony” who predeceased her October 20, 2004; her granddaughter Kristina who passed September 29, 1998; her daughter-in-law, Laurie who passed August 13, 2019 and her grandson, Mark who passed February 12, 2022. Dearly loved mother of her 11 children, Ann Boyd (Wilson), Bill (Glenda), Diane Bowden (Eddie), Theresa Pierce (Clifford), Dan (Sharon), Walter, Bernard (late Laurie), Monica Ceschia (Giorgio), Leo (Laura), Bernadette Robinson (David) and Richard (Patti). Devoted and proud Grannie of 24 grandchildren and Great Grannie of 26 great-grandchildren. The last surviving child of the late Nicholas and Mary (nee Laughlin) Emery, Theresa was also predeceased by 3 brothers: John, Pat and Joe as well as her only sister, Rita. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A quiet, soft-spoken yet extremely talented lady, Theresa always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She devoted her life to her family, her faith and her beloved St. Peter Celestine Church, the Ladies Auxiliary and its parishioners. Always willing to lend a hand, Theresa participated in many community events and was happy to provide her support in whatever way it was needed. Theresa enjoyed being active and social, participating in aquatic classes, and as a member of the Pakenham Curling Club, Arnprior Bowlers, Kinburn Seniors, and The Sew What Club. She was a school bus driver for many years, an active Beef Farmer, loved her flower and vegetable gardens and the outdoors, including taking a stroll along the laneway at the family farm with her furry companion Shep (February 14, 2022) by her side. Nothing made Theresa happier than being surrounded by family and friends.

Her final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a tribute to Theresa will be webcast live from the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday, March 2nd at 4:30 p.m. Extended family and friends are invited to join us for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham on Thursday, March 3rd at 11 o’clock. (Current Covid protocols “masking” will apply). Spring interment Parish Cemetery. In memory of Theresa, please consider a donation to the St. Peter Celestine Church Building Fund or the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County.

Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast: pilonfamily.ca