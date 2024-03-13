Thieves clean out Ottawa Street ATM

Thursday, March 14, 2024
Photo from Flickr

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP is investigating a break-in and theft at an ATM in Almonte.

Officers responded on March 10 when damage was discovered at the ATM on Ottawa Street. It’s believed the thieves began tampering with the bank machine around 3:30 a.m. They eventually made off with thousands of dollars in cash.

The investigation is continuing, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area early Sunday morning, or who has other relevant information, should contact the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave anonymous tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

