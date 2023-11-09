Time to join the Lanark County Genealogical Society

Lanark County Genealogical Society Annual Membership Drive

Lanark County Genealogical Society has been in existence for 43 years. It is a volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation of family histories of the people of Lanark County. We do this in several ways. We have monthly meetings from February to June and September to December. During the summer we set up displays at local events. Since Covid, we have had many meetings by Zoom so that we included our members who live in all parts of Canada, the US and other countries around the world. This year we have returned to local meetings which we hold in places of interest to our local members. Zoom meetings will resume in December for the winter months. We have speakers who share their knowledge of local history and local family history. We also have published a series of books of local historical interest. We try to help people who send us queries regarding their particular Lanark County family.

Lanark County Genealogical Society has a Genealogy Resource library that for the last 22 years has been housed in Heritage House Museum. This resource is available to the public when the museum is open. Other resources that a membership in the Society include are membership in Ancestry.ca, and Newspaper.com. We have access to the historical Perth Courier, and to the current Lanark Era. As well we are in the process of digitizing records that may be of use to researchers through our “Members Only” link on our website.

For further information see our membership page, https://lanarkgenealogy.com/about-lcgs/membership-in-lcgs/, or phone 613-257-9482 if you do not have access to a computer. Note that our website will soon be updated to include information about our latest publication Lanark County Routes, Vol 3 and Vol. 4.