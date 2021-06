by Brent Eades

I enjoy being out in nature a great deal but I must admit that I know very little about botany. But I do find it interesting to use my macro (close-up) lens to photograph various kinds of plants. The details are often interesting and surprising, especially for very small flowers that can be easy to overlook, for me at least.

Here are a few photos from a stroll around Gemmill Park on Sunday, of flowers that are sometimes quite tiny.