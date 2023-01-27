Tom Bird — obituary

Bird, Tom

(Dad, Poppa, T-Bird)

(Provincial appointee to the Police Services Board, and organizer of the local Youth vs. First Responders Sports Day)

Retired from Canada Customs where he was employed for 35 years. Served on numerous International and National special task forces with other law enforcement agencies, was the recipient of many prestigious awards and was a dedicated community Volunteer.

Passed away peacefully at the QCH on January 23, 2023 with his loving family and Jennifer by his side.

Tom

Of Lanark, Ontario, in his 73rd year.

Beloved husband to Sharon (nee Kusch) for over 52 years. Doting Dad to his daughter Carissa (Chris). Proud “Poppa” to Mercedes Nicholson. Survived by his sister Gladys (Kirk Palmer) and his in-laws Noreen (the late Joseph), Rick (Cheryl), Steve, Don (Jo-Anne), Brenda (Dave) and Deb (Ray) and predeceased by Tim as well as his parents Leota and Edward. Will be remembered by his extended family, peers, colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Tom to the Royal Canadian Legion-Branch 192-Poppy Fund (Carleton Place), War Amps or a Dog Rescue of your choice.

A memorial visitation will be held in the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. Celebration of Life to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Br.192 at 177 George St, Carleton Place, ON.

Please wear your most brightly coloured shirts and bring your most memorable stories.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com