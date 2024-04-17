Tomato Trout

by Susan Hanna

This quick and easy recipe from In Mary’s Kitchen is great for a weeknight supper or casual dinner party. Combine minced sun-dried tomatoes and tarragon with softened butter, salt and pepper. Place the fish on a baking sheet and spread the butter over the fish. Add cherry tomatoes and lemon quarters to the pan. Roast for about 15 minutes, or until fish is just cooked through.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only cream or milk, with no colour added. Savor brand oil-packed, sun-dried tomatoes are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Olive oil

¼ cup (60 ml) sun-dried tomatoes

1 tbsp (15 ml) tarragon or basil, plus more for serving

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter, room temperature

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 rainbow trout fillets

8 oz (227 g) cherry tomatoes

1 lemon, quartered

Preparation Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C) and drizzle baking sheet with oil. Finely mince the sun-dried tomatoes and tarragon and add to the butter. Season with salt and pepper and mash together to combine. Dry off the fish with paper towel and place the fillets skin side down onto the prepared baking sheet. Spread the tomato butter over the trout fillets. Add the cherry tomatoes to the pan as well as the lemon quarters, cut side down. Drizzle with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 17 minutes or until the trout is flaky and cooked through and the tomatoes are tender and beginning to burst. To serve, use a fish spatula to lift the trout from the skin and scatter with fresh tarragon and a squeeze of roasted lemon juice.

From In Mary’s Kitchen