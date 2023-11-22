Tomatoes and Chickpeas with Feta

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bon Appetit is a great vegetarian main dish. Roast tomato wedges on a sheet pan until soft. Combine chickpeas with spices and oil and add to the roasted tomatoes. Add slices of feta cheese and broil for about 10 minutes. Cool slightly, top with arugula and olives and drizzle with vinegar and oil. Serve with flatbread.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Blue Menu canned chickpeas are additive-free. Check the dried spices to be sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Tre Stelle or Kinros feta is additive-free. I used President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives and Eden Organic red wine vinegar, which do not contain additives or preservatives. Some flatbreads contain preservatives, so be sure to check the label. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Reipe.

Ingredients:

2 lb. (907 g) large tomatoes, cored, cut into1½-inch- (3.8-cm-) thick wedges

Extra-virgin olive oil (for drizzling)

1½ tsp. (7.5 ml) Diamond Crystal or 1 tsp. (5 ml) Morton kosher salt, plus more

Freshly ground pepper

2 15.5-oz. (458 ml) cans chickpeas, rinsed, patted dry

1 tsp. (5 ml) ground cumin

½ tsp. (2.5 ml) smoked paprika

1 lb. (454 g) feta, cut into ½-inch- (1.25 cm-) thick slabs

1 large handful arugula

½ cup (125 ml) torn, pitted green olives

Sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar (for drizzling)

Pita (for serving)

Preparation:

Place racks in middle and top positions of oven; preheat to 425°F (218°C). Arrange 2 lb. (907 g) heirloom or other large tomatoes, cored, cut into 1½-inch- (3.8-cm-) thick wedges, on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper; toss to coat. Roast on middle rack until collapsed and slightly jammy, 25–30 minutes. Remove from oven and heat broiler. Meanwhile, combine two cans chickpeas, rinsed, patted dry, ground cumin, smoked paprika, and salt in a medium bowl. Drizzle lightly with oil and toss to coat. Spoon chickpea mixture over and around tomatoes. Break feta, cut into ½-inch- (1.25 cm-) thick slabs, into large pieces and tuck around. Broil on top rack until tomatoes and feta are blistered, 8–10 minutes. Let tomato-chickpea mixture cool 5 minutes. Scatter 1 large handful arugula and torn, pitted green olives over tomato-chickpea mixture. Drizzle some sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar and more oil over; season with pepper. Serve with pita.

From Bon Appetit