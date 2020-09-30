Fielding, Major (Ret.) Anthony “Tony” Peter

It is with sad hearts yet grateful for the happy memories, that we announce the sudden passing of Tony on September 27, 2020.

Beloved husband of Dije of 56 years. Loving father to Erica (Kevin), Lance (Samantha), and Bernice (Doug). Proud grandfather to Jordan, Amanda, Sabrina, Mia and Sebastian.

Tony lived a full and happy life. As a firm believer in ‘home is where the family is’ he and Dije, throughout his military career, made their loving home, as well as having had many adventures, all over the world including postings in Aden, Rhodesia, Singapore, Germany, England and finally, Canada. He loved being outdoors, spending time together with friends, but most of all, he was a man who deeply loved his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tony to the Canadian Cancer Society or the World Wildlife Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

