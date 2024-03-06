Toonie Trivia event for familes at the Library, March 17

The Friends of MM Public Library present Toonie Trivia, Sunday March 17, 2024, 2:15-4:00pm

Almonte Public Library

For the first time the Friends are hosting a trivia quiz for families. As long as your kids are 8 years and above, you are eligible. There are questions for kids, for adults, and for those with local knowledge. The cost of admission is $2 each. We can accommodate 10 tables of up to 6 people per table so get your team together, pick a creative name, and let the trivia begin. What a great way to mark the end of March Break!

The Friends are providing snacks and drinks – 1 snack and 1 drink for $2 (get the toonie theme?).

To register and pay, visit https://shorturl.at/jCEW5.

Questions? Contact us at: friends@missmillslibrary.com

Hope to see you all on Sunday, March 17!