Effectively immediately, the Municipality of Mississippi Mills will be under a complete burn ban. Conditions remain dry throughout the municipality and there have been some large brush fires due to human-caused situations.

All open-air fires are prohibited during a fire ban, even those properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. This ban applies to all types of burning, including campfires and fireworks. This ban will remain in place until significant rainfall is received.

For more information, please call the Mississippi Mills Fire Department at 613-256-1589.