Travel/TV Ear Buds and Transmitters for Sale
May 27, 2024
Purchased for trip to Australia. No longer needed. Two sets of earbuds and transmitters complete with all charging cables, extra ear adapters. Paid $109.98 per set. Asking $75.00 per set. Call (613) 624-5965.