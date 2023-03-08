Travelogue – Cycling in England with Les Humphreys

Wednesday, March 15th at 7pm

Library, Almonte branch

Register here https://form.jotform.com/230644319100242

Starting with an ancient trackway, this bikepacking tour explores rail trails and byways for 400 k across central England. A solo 8-day odyssey from the Thames Valley to the Yorkshire Dales, it takes in the birthplace of the industrial revolution and the magnificent High Peaks Trail to finish in Harrogate in time to watch the finish of the 2019 World Cycling Championships. A long-time cyclist and member of the Almonte Bicycle Club, Les Humphreys was 78 at the time.