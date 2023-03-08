Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Travelogue – Cycling in England with Les Humphreys

  Wednesday, March 15th at 7pm Library, Almonte branch Register...

Interested in outdoor pickleball in Almonte?

Jim Dagg and Gord Pike Pickleball is big...

Carl McIntosh — obituary

McIntosh, Carl Maynard (Lifelong Farmer) On March 6, 2023 in...
The BillboardTravelogue - Cycling in England with Les Humphreys

Travelogue – Cycling in England with Les Humphreys

 

Wednesday, March 15th at 7pm

Library, Almonte branch

Register here https://form.jotform.com/230644319100242

Starting with an ancient trackway, this bikepacking tour explores rail trails and byways for 400 k across central England. A solo 8-day odyssey from the Thames Valley to the Yorkshire Dales, it takes in the birthplace of the industrial revolution and the magnificent High Peaks Trail to finish in Harrogate in time to watch the finish of the 2019 World Cycling Championships. A long-time cyclist and member of the Almonte Bicycle Club, Les Humphreys was 78 at the time.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone