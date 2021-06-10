To mark NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY, Mississippi Mills All My Relations presents via Zoom:

Treaties Are Alive!

Monday June 21st, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

How do treaties give us hope?

Elder Larry McDermott, Algonquin from Shabot Obaadjiwan, Executive Director of Plenty Canada, Lanark County and Indigenous Advisor and Lecturer for the University of Guelph, will describe the Treaty Relationship between Canadians and Indigenous Peoples beginning with the Treaty of Niagara, 1764, and the significance of this especially with regard to:

Establishing a foundation for reconciliation

Creating ethical space for renewing the friendship between Indigenous People and Settlers

Providing guidance for a sustainable relationship with Mother Earth.

Christa Lowry, Mayor of Mississippi Mills and Warden of Lanark County will moderate the discussion, providing opportunity for questions from participants.

Registration $20

Go to www.mmallmyrelations.ca/events/ to register

Notes:

Five dollars of your ticket price will be donated to Plenty Canada