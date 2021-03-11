WHAT IS THE MOST PURCHASED GROCERY ITEM IN CANADA?

That’s just an example of the types of questions participants in the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation’s 1st annual Trivia night will be answering Saturday, April 10. The friendly competition will take place virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Entry is $35 per person.

Participants can join as a team of up to six members or as an individual and will be put onto a team. Once the evening starts, teams will be virtually placed in a ‘breakout room’ to decide on and submit their answers for each round.

“Almost everyone is trying to find fun, safe things to do with friends and family right now,” said Foundation Chair Rob Scott, and supporting health care is top of mind as well. So our Foundation team put this event together to allow community members to do both. I’m just hoping there’s lots of sports trivia!”

As well as six rounds of trivia with each featuring 10 questions, participants will also be eligible to win door prizes, bid on amazing online auction items, and participate in a raffle. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams and for participation as well. Mulligans (free answers) will be pre-sold allowing for two skipped answers per round.

Special thanks to C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel for sponsoring the event. All proceeds will support replacement or new equipment at the Hospital and Manor. Trivia categories will include music, sports, geography and entertainment, as well as one round of local trivia too!

For more information or to register, please visit: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/trivianight/