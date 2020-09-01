Plenty Canada invites youth from all backgrounds, aged 15-30, to join us for a cross-cultural, cross-generational dialogue over the course of our Truth and Reconciliation Training Program. Engage in a rich learning experience, delving into the history and culture of Indigenous peoples in this region of Turtle Island. You, along with a small group of like-minded youth will get a unique opportunity to hear from and learn alongside leading Indigenous change-makers, artists, Elders, and knowledge holders. This program is a hands-on opportunity to learn about different Indigenous traditions, innovation, leadership, and culture. ​You will also get an opportunity to develop a community engagement project with mentorship and support from Plenty Canada staff as well as fellow program participants.

We invite Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth aged 15-30 to apply for this program. Most of the programming will be based out of the Plenty Canada office just outside of Lanark.

Visit our website https://www.plentycanada.com/trtprogram.html for more details and the application form.

If you have more questions don’t hesitate to reach out to us at trt@plentycanada.com with any questions you may have.