Truth & Reconciliation ‘Blanket Exercise’, May 11

Saturday, May 11, 2024 / 10:00am to 2:00pm

Truth & Reconciliation Education

St. Andrew’s will be hosting a Blanket Exercise facilitated by Mississippi Mills All My Relations Group with Kateri Native Ministry.

The Blanket Exercise was developed in response to the 1996 Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples. It named the need for education about our shared history in Canada to improve the relationship between indigenous and non-indigenous people. This was again affirmed in the recommendations of the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It is an interactive educational program that teaches the history of colonization in Canada.

Cost is $20 and includes Lunch. There will also be an opportunity to give a donation to support this work.

Participation is limited to 30 people. The Registration Deadline is April 26, 2024.

To register contact Bronwen Harman at bharman@xplornet.ca.

Kateri Native Ministry based in Ottawa focuses on healing ministries for indigenous people by bridging with love. Facilitating ‘The Blanket Exercise’, is intended to help with healing of relationship.

Contact Kateri Native Ministry at:

211 Bronson Ave, Suite 310

Ottawa, ON K1R 6H5

613-565-4180

admin@katerinativeministry.ca

katerinativeministry.ca