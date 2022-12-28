by Susan Hanna

If you are looking for a way to squeeze every last drop of goodness out of the holiday turkey, try this turkey barley soup recipe from Canadian Living’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook. Reserve about 4 cups (1 L) of cubed cooked turkey and then make broth from the turkey carcass. Add carrots, celery and pearl barley to the strained stock and cook until the vegetables and barley are tender. Add the cooked turkey and corn and simmer for a minute or two until heated through.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use Imagine Organic chicken stock and Unico or Blue Menu tomatoes. Frozen corn kernels are usually additive free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Broth

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 bay leaf

10 peppercorns

¼ cup (60 ml) parsley stalks

1 turkey carcass

8 cups (2 L) water

10 oz (284 ml) chicken stock

19 oz (540 ml) canned tomatoes

Soup

1 cup (250 ml) sliced carrots

½ cup (125 ml) sliced celery

1/3 cup (85 ml) pearl barley

4 cups (1 L) cubed cooked turkey

½ cup (125 ml) corn kernels

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) chopped fresh parsley

Preparation:

Broth

In stockpot, combine onion, carrots, bay leaf, peppercorns, parsley, turkey carcass, water, chicken stock and tomatoes; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2 ½ hours. Strain.

Soup

In clean stockpot, combine strained turkey broth, carrots, celery and pearl barley; simmer for 30 minutes or until barley and vegetables are tender. Add turkey and corn; cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls; garnish with parsley.

From Canadian Living’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook