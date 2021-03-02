The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has detected a significant increase with 20 people infected with COVID-19 in the past 4 days in and around Pakenham, Almonte and Carleton Place. Public health has contacted all the newly infected people and their close contacts.

The COVID-19 infections started with exposure to the COVID-19 virus in a social gathering. It has now spread into businesses, recreational sports teams, families and childcare–both within and outside of our region.

While there is active spread in the community, community members in this area are encouraged to limit their contact with others outside the household, monitor for symptoms and get tested if any hint of possible COVID-19 symptoms develop including headache, sore throat, congestion, fatigue, fever, diarrhea and loss of taste or smell – If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms (including fever) – complete the online self-assessment and testing is available at the Almonte Assessment Centre.

Patrons who attended The Thirsty Moose Pub & Eatery in Carleton Place on the following dates may have been exposed to COVID-19 between the hours of 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm:

Sunday, February 21 st ,

, Tuesday February 23 rd ,

, Thursday February 25 th and

and Friday February 26th

If you were at the premises during those times and dates, we advise you to:

Self-monitor for symptoms.

If you are experiencing or develop symptoms even mild ones, self-isolate, and seek testing at an Assessment Centre.

Please ensure you follow all public health measures

A pop-up testing site will be set up for Thirsty Moose contacts in Carleton Place in the coming days, call the Health Unit or check our website for more information.