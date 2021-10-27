Hi, I would like to accept offers to rent part of my country farm setting house. I have no neighbours beside me but sometimes some cows. It’s a very clean, quiet, beautiful place to live. I’m offering a two-bedroom with your own full washroom and living room available Nov. 1st or Dec. 1st. The kitchen is shared but I have my own small kitchen nook set up downstairs where I reside. I’m located between Blakeney and Pakenham. Almonte is about a 10-minute drive. I have a small Yorkshire terrier dog. I enjoy playing music sometimes but like to be quiet a lot too. I’m a professional working full-time from home. I’m asking $1000.00 and we would split the hydro.

I would like for anyone interested to send me an email at dustan.joiner@gmail.com with a short description of your current situation and how long you would be looking for.