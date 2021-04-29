The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation today launched the Win2021 Hospital Lottery offering supporters a chance to win two cars thanks to Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC in Carleton Place. The grand prize, to be drawn July 8, is a 2021 Chevy Blazer RS. One of three early-bird prizes is also a car, a 2021 Chevrolet Spark. Tickets are $35 for one or three tickets for $100. Tickets are available online at www.win2021.ca. Net proceeds from the lottery will be used to purchase new or replacement equipment at the two local hospitals and Fairview Manor.

“It’s not really public knowledge that although our provincial government pays to operate our hospitals and the major portion of bricks and mortar,” said Keith Bean, owner of Bean Chevrolet, “the government doesn’t pay for all the life-saving equipment inside a hospital. That is purchased by donations from the local community! The support from our community has been overwhelming and we are so happy to be a part of this lottery. The value of the cars we donate gets paid back 3 or 4 times over and thanks to ticket buyers, buys 3-to-4 times as much equipment. Everybody wins when you buy a ticket, because we all need the Hospitals and most important is we all need to support our health care workers and make it easier for them to help us!”

The lottery has 13,750 tickets for sale and will run until the grand prize draw for the 2021 Blazer on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. As well as the early-bird Chevy Spark that will be drawn Friday, June 19, the other two early-bird prizes are $2,021 in cash, to be drawn Friday, May 14, and a Traeger BBQ Smoker package, donated by the Beckwith Butcher, to be drawn Friday, June 4. Early-bird winners are still eligible for the grand-prize draw so someone could actually win two cars. Winners’ names and ticket numbers will be posted on both foundations’ websites and social media platforms.

“We cannot thank Keith enough for his leadership as a volunteer with our hospital foundations and as a donor,” said Mary Wilson Trider, President & CEO of both hospitals and Fairview Manor. “Having hospitals and a long-term care home that are well resourced is always important, and seems even more critical when the people who live in our communities are counting on us for care in uncertain times. Keith really gets this, as do the community members who buy tickets to help ensure that our physicians and staff continue to have the right tools with which to care for our patients and residents.”

The Win2021 Hospital Lottery is licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (License Number RAF1204604 ). All net proceeds will be shared equally between the two foundations.