TWO EXHIBITIONS opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery

The shows run May 31 to July 5, 2024.

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception: Sunday June 2, 2pm-4pm.

DEBORAH ARNOLD: TOUCHSTONE, AN INVITATION will run in Galleries I and II. Deborah Arnold has been sculpting stone in Almonte, Ontario for over three decades. “Built into its presence, each kind of stone embodies ancient narratives about its formation”, she says. “Touching these stones, working with them, grounds me and brings me closer to their narratives.” The artist’s reference to touchstone in the title of the exhibition is multifaceted – inviting audiences to experience her works through the sense of touch; recalling the historical use of schist or jasper to evaluate and identify precious alloys; and referencing our contemporary understanding of a touchstone as a standard by which something is judged or recognized.

A member of the Sculptors Society of Canada, Deborah Arnold’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Ottawa, Almonte, Oshawa, and Toronto. In 2001, she completed a public art commission entitled The Power of Three, now installed in Almonte. In 2010, the National Cemetery of Canada acquired her work Inner Egg. In 2022, Canada’s Official Residences Crown Collection acquired her work Purple Fire, now installed at Rideau Hall. In 2023, her sculpture Lanark Sky was installed on the Alameda in Almonte. She has also completed several private commissions in Canada and the United States.

SHERRY PARK: PORTRAITS will run in Gallery III. The exhibition features figurative works by artist Sherry Park. “When I paint a portrait I want to get to know the person first, which helps with the final piece”, she says. “I paint people that I am familiar with or whom I met briefly. It helps to understand the person.” Painting in a naturalistic style, Sherry Park’s portraits offer a glimpse into her subjects’ lives. The artist creates evocative compositions, playing with light and bringing her characters to life against vibrant backdrops.

Born in South Korea, Sherry Park’s studio is based in Alton, Ontario. She graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD), majoring in Fine Art, and spent her fourth year in an off-campus program in Florence, Italy. Her works have been shown in exhibitions in Canada and internationally. She is the winner of several awards, including the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant, and the Mary Pratt Crystal Award from the Society of Canadian Artists.

Artists Deborah Arnold and Sherry Park will be in attendance at the Artists Reception on Sunday June 2, 2pm-4pm.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibitions page:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613-256-8033