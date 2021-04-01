Dimensions of both vests: Chest 36 inches, Waist 37 inches, Length 20 inches

I ordered these light packable women’s down vests from Amazon at a cost of $48 each. I ordered large but when they arrived they were much smaller and return to China would be at my cost. Instead, I will sell them here for $15 each. They are new with tags on and with little pouches for packing the vest. There are outside zipped pockets and one deep inside pocket. Zipper and material good quality although down is very light. Stand up collar protects from the wind. Would be good windbreakers for spring.

Call 613-256-3992