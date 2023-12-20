Two people charged in murder of Rose Kerwin

On November 12, 2023, a body was located in the Mississippi River near the Village of Pakenham. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Rose Kerwin, who had been reported missing on November 13, 2023.

Following an investigation two people were arrested and charged on December 19.

Marcel Lapensee, 56, from Carleton Place, and Samantha Osborne, 23, from Iroquois, have been charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

In a separate investigation, both accused have also been charged in relation to a sexual assault of another victim, which was reported to the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP on November 15, 2023, with the following offences:

Forcible confinement, section 279(2) CC

Sexual assault, section 271 CC

Uttering threats – cause bodily harm, section 264.1(1)(a) CC

Both accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on December 19, 2023.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).